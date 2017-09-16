All scream for ice cream: Free cones for first responders, half off for everyone else

This time, the storm failed to melt the ice cream at popular South Beach shop The Frieze. So the owners are offering first responders and clean-up crews free ice cream and sorbet, and everyone else half off the price of a cone or cup.
As it turns out, after a hurricane like Irma, people still sweltering from lack of power or wandering about shell-shocked all scream for ice cream.
“We've been busy. Really busy,” said Frieze owner Lisa Warren. “Our customers have been overwhelmingly happy.”
Twelve years ago, after Hurricane Wilma, the store, at 1626 Michigan Ave. just off Lincoln Road Mall, lost power and ended up giving away its ice cream before it melted.
The free and half-off ice cream offer is good through the end of Sunday, Warren said. Uniforms or IDs are good for the free ice cream.
“It's great for goodwill,” Warren said.
Comments