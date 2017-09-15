Don’t have power yet? Charge your phone here for free.

Don’t have power? Haven’t been able to charge your mobile devices?
North Miami Beach has your back.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, the city will be partnering with Verizon Wireless to set up two major charging stations that will be free and available to the public.
If you need a charge, just bring your mobile device. If you don’t have electronics, Verizon will have tablets, phones and computers for you to use. Officials say people can even charge their wheelchairs.
One trailer will be set up at City Hall — 17011 NE 19th Ave. Another will be in the parking lot of a CVS at 1825 NE 185th St.
“After Hurricane Irma, cell signal is still down in a lot of places,” said North Miami Beach police Maj. Richard Rand, noting that 30 percent of the city still doesn’t have electricity, mostly in the Sky Lake neighborhood.
“We want to give our residents the chance to call their loved ones. We want to provide a line of communication for the community to reach their families,” Rand said.
Comments