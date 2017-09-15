He missed his 23rd wedding anniversary in Detroit to turn Miami’s lights back on

More Videos 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables Pause 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 1:38 Governor Rick Scott speaks to Monroe County officials 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

DTE Energy of Michigan helps restore power to Coconut Grove The Michigan crew are part of a massive out-of-state relief effort recruited to turn the lights back on after Irma knocked out power for 6.7 million homes and businesses in Florida, a record. Power companies from 29 states — from Arkansas to California to Massachusetts — sent help. DTE sent 250 trucks to Florida. Among those crews, 120 linemen trecked more than 1,300 miles to Miami-Dade County to fix broken poles and downed wires, according to company spokesman David Lingholm The Michigan crew are part of a massive out-of-state relief effort recruited to turn the lights back on after Irma knocked out power for 6.7 million homes and businesses in Florida, a record. Power companies from 29 states — from Arkansas to California to Massachusetts — sent help. DTE sent 250 trucks to Florida. Among those crews, 120 linemen trecked more than 1,300 miles to Miami-Dade County to fix broken poles and downed wires, according to company spokesman David Lingholm C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

The Michigan crew are part of a massive out-of-state relief effort recruited to turn the lights back on after Irma knocked out power for 6.7 million homes and businesses in Florida, a record. Power companies from 29 states — from Arkansas to California to Massachusetts — sent help. DTE sent 250 trucks to Florida. Among those crews, 120 linemen trecked more than 1,300 miles to Miami-Dade County to fix broken poles and downed wires, according to company spokesman David Lingholm C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald