Hurricane See the extent of Hurricane Irma’s flood damage across Florida

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released a preliminary damage assessment due to Hurricane Irma. According to the report, some 98,000 structures were damaged or affected by flooding across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

In Miami-Dade county, about 8,000 structures were impacted.

FEMA’s damage assessments are gathered using flood gauges and don’t include structures damaged by wind or account for elevated structures.

Explore the map below to see the extent of Irma’s damage. This map will be updated as FEMA continues to conduct assessments of the impacted areas.

Preliminary damage extent Affected by flooding Minor Damage Major Damage Destroyed

Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency as of September 14, 2017.