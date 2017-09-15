Miami-Dade County: It’s mostly safe to go back in the water

With the exceptions of three beaches, Miami-Dade County announced Friday it’s safe to go back into the water.
“Based on a satisfactory microbial water quality test result,” all public beaches are safe to swim in — except Oleta and Cape Florida state parks and the Key Biscayne Beach Club, the county announced just in time for the weekend. Access to get samples had been for a time hampered to the three questionable beaches, it added, noting that for those an answer should be ready on Saturday.
“Until results are available from testing sites conducted after the storm, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for immunocompromised individuals,” the county said.
On Miami Beach, the Ocean Rescue’s Lt. Gerry Falconer said Friday afternoon that swimming conditions were favorable with “green flags and calm surf conditions.”
All lifeguard stands were staffed, he said. “Bathing is allowed but sections are being closed throughout the weekend for bulldozers to clear debris. All we’re doing is having a rolling beach closure just to clear the seaweed off the beach and make sure there’s no debris that’s harmful to anybody.”
