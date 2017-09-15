More Videos

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets 1:53

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets

Pause
Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape 0:39

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:01

Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:48

New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

  • Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

    A bulldozer was picking up sand that was left scattered on Ocean Drive on Miami Beach after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017.

A bulldozer was picking up sand that was left scattered on Ocean Drive on Miami Beach after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. David Santiago Miami Herald
A bulldozer was picking up sand that was left scattered on Ocean Drive on Miami Beach after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. David Santiago Miami Herald

Hurricane

Miami-Dade County: It’s mostly safe to go back in the water

By Carol Rosenberg

crosenberg@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 5:21 PM

With the exceptions of three beaches, Miami-Dade County announced Friday it’s safe to go back into the water.

“Based on a satisfactory microbial water quality test result,” all public beaches are safe to swim in — except Oleta and Cape Florida state parks and the Key Biscayne Beach Club, the county announced just in time for the weekend. Access to get samples had been for a time hampered to the three questionable beaches, it added, noting that for those an answer should be ready on Saturday.

“Until results are available from testing sites conducted after the storm, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for immunocompromised individuals,” the county said.

On Miami Beach, the Ocean Rescue’s Lt. Gerry Falconer said Friday afternoon that swimming conditions were favorable with “green flags and calm surf conditions.”

All lifeguard stands were staffed, he said. “Bathing is allowed but sections are being closed throughout the weekend for bulldozers to clear debris. All we’re doing is having a rolling beach closure just to clear the seaweed off the beach and make sure there’s no debris that’s harmful to anybody.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma

View More Video