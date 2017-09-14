They fled Nebraska to escape tornadoes. Their escape hatch: the Florida Keys

More Videos

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:07

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home

House swallowed into the ground from hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from hurricane Irma captured by drone

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma 1:07

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74 1:20

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 1:49

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma 1:08

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

    Last hurricane shelter in Miami keeps doors open indefinitelyThe E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds is the only shelter remaining in Miami-Dade County. It's the shelter of last resort. It's housing about 1,000 people, including those who can't get back to their homes in the Keys.

Last hurricane shelter in Miami keeps doors open indefinitelyThe E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds is the only shelter remaining in Miami-Dade County. It's the shelter of last resort. It's housing about 1,000 people, including those who can't get back to their homes in the Keys. Emily Michot Miami Herald
Last hurricane shelter in Miami keeps doors open indefinitelyThe E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds is the only shelter remaining in Miami-Dade County. It's the shelter of last resort. It's housing about 1,000 people, including those who can't get back to their homes in the Keys. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Hurricane

They fled Nebraska to escape tornadoes. Their escape hatch: the Florida Keys

By Sydney Pereira and Brenda Medina

bmedina@elnuevoherald.com

September 14, 2017 10:42 PM

A family had just moved to the Florida Keys thinking it was safer than tornado-rich Nebraska.

Two homeless women with four children were the last to leave another shelter.

And a week-old baby girl hasn’t seen anything but a hospital or hurricane shelter.

These were among the 1,000 people — and dozens of pets — finding refuge in Miami-Dade County’s shelter of last resort. Many are from the Florida Keys, who either can’t get back home or have had their homes destroyed by Hurricane Irma. They’re camped out on cots in two pavilions at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, places that normally showcase students’ robotic competitions and an ice skating show.

The shelter provides beds, showers and three meals a day, some of them hot. The storm’s survivors may be there for weeks if not longer — until the last person has a place to go.

last shelter 07 EKM
The E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds is the only shelter remaining in Miami-Dade County. It's housing about 1,000 people, including those who can't get back to their homes in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.
Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

“This is the consolidation center, where we have a mix of residents from evacuation centers, mostly from Monroe County,” said Roberto Baltodano, a spokesman for the South Florida chapter of the American Red Cross, which runs the shelter. “Our goal is to be here until the last family has connected with resources for long term recovery. … It might take weeks, perhaps months.”

Marjorie Metellus, 35, and Chantrell Manning, 25, know about being the last ones to leave.

last shelter 01 EKM
Marjorie Metellus, 35, tries to comfort her 3-year-old daughter Geneviene, as she and her new friend, Chantrell Manning, 25, and her kids, Taliyah, 4, and Robert, 5, wait in the heat outside of the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

The two women relocated to the fairgrounds from another shelter, which the county closed as schools prepare to reopen next week. And to complicate their post-Irma recovery, shortly before the hurricane, the single mothers were left homeless. Between the two of them, they have four children.

“Everyone was packing up their stuff to leave the shelter and we were still there. The staff there looked at us like, ‘They are not gonna go,’” said Metellus. “We were the last two families there, because we have no home to go to. … We didn't know each other before, but our stories are very similar.”

Their little ones, who have since become best friends, played in the sun-dipped parking lot Thursday morning. Geneviene, Metellus’s 3-year-old daughter, began crying about a toy — when Taliyah, Manning’s 4-year-old daughter, consoled her with a hug.

In recent years, they each lived with friends and family after having bad experiences in homeless shelters. “Now we are hoping we can get back on the internet to start applying for help,” said Manning.

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:07

Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home

House swallowed into the ground from hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from hurricane Irma captured by drone

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma 1:07

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74 1:20

Keys residents not allowed past mile marker 74

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 1:49

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma 1:08

Key Largo's Snappers gets major damage from Hurricane Irma

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

    Drone footage shows the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Drone footage shows the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

Pedro Portal / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Unlike an evacuation center — typically a school gym that shelters people for the short term — the Fairgrounds pavilion is equipped for a longer stay. There are nursing services and people with information on getting assistance from relief agencies. Baltodano emphasized that the Red Cross doesn’t do it alone.

AT&T, for instance, distributed hundreds of free cellphones this week, in addition to providing hot spots with WiFi access.

last shelter 12 EKM
A long line formed out in the heat Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2017, outside of the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, as free phones were being given out to those in need of cell phones. The shelter is the only shelter remaining in Miami-Dade County. It's the shelter of last resort. It's housing about 1,000 people, including those who can't get back to their homes in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.
Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

“They have a month of unlimited calls and text. We are giving the phones away, no questions asked, no ID asked,” said Efren Favela, director of sales for Miami at AT&T.

Those services were helpful to people like Mohammed Salam, who had been living in a rented room at the Willard Gardens Hotel near the Omni. During the storm, the roof collapsed, and the city of Miami subsequently condemned the building.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen or what’s going on,” said Salam, 52, who works at an Italian restaurant in Miami.

Salam and around 20 of his neighbors were relocated to the shelter Monday night. “Well, the first night was hell,” he said. “Everybody was exhausted, but we couldn’t sleep because we were on the floor.”

The conditions improved once cots were provided, he said.

“They really do a great job,” said Salam. “You’re not volunteering with a cruise line where everyone’s having fun.”

Since Monday, Salam and some of his neighbors have submitted an application to FEMA for government assistance, a challenging proposition.

“I have a limited knowledge of how it works,” he said. “People think about the money, too. … People are wondering what’s next.”

Most of the people, however, were from Monroe County, Baltodano said.

We moved to the Keys three months ago and Irma welcomed us.

Layma Castillo, who moved with her family from Nebraska

The Castillo family, originally from Cuba, moved to the Florida Keys from Nebraska three months ago. They wanted to escape from Nebraska’s cold weather — and tornadoes. They clearly hadn’t researched the Keys’ history with hurricanes.

“We moved to the Keys three months ago and Irma welcomed us,’’ said Layma Castillo, wife of Yunier and mother of a 7- and 4-year-old. “But I’m from Cuba, so I have dealt with hurricanes before.’’

James Tree, 68, and his wife Connie were waiting to return to their home in the Keys. They’ve been fixing the house since 2002, when they bought the home to split their time between the Keys and San Antonio.

last shelter 03 EKM
Dana Zwally, 23, holds her week-old baby Alayna outside of their privacy tent at the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Zwally evacuated her Key West home with her family prior to Hurricane Irma's arrival and gave birth to Alayna at Baptist Hospital last Thursday at midnight.
Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

For Alayna Zwally, going back home would be her first time in the Florida Keys. The newborn, whose parents live in Key West, was born a week ago at midnight in a Miami hospital.

“She was supposed to be born on Sept. 23, but I guess the stress from the hurricane, and from all the news, pushed her out earlier,” said Dana Zwally, her mother.

Hours later, she held Alayna in her arms, unsure when they could return home. The shelter volunteers provided the family with a tent that has become their small home.

“Some people told me that there were many trees down and we don’t have power, but the nearby island got it worse than we did and they are on the way home,” Zwally said. “That’s why we probably will be the last to get out of here.”

