Showing the love for Irma victims, $1 million at a time

Companies large and small have reached out to storm victims. Here are just a few of them:

▪ Many companies have opened their checkbooks for hurricane relief. One of the largest comes from Carnival Corp., with the Miami Heat Charitable Fund and Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, which has promised up to $10 million in funding and in-kind support. Among others donating $1 million or more are AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, FedEx, Florida Blue, the Florida Panthers Humana, IBM, the Miami Dolphins, Royal Caribbean, United Health, WellCare and Wells Fargo.

▪ The Florida Bar and FEMA have set up a legal-aid hotline for those impacted by Hurricane Irma who can’t afford an attorney. Information: 866-550-2929, floridabar.org/hurricaneinfo.

▪ Regus, a global provider of flexible workspaces, is offering free access to its business lounges to individuals and organizations that have suffered business interruption due to the hurricane. Just show up at a location and mention “Harvey/Irma Relief Program.” To find the nearest location, call 1-800-633-4237 and press 3.

