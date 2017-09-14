Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, shown in a 2013 photo, also chairs Carnival Corp.
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, shown in a 2013 photo, also chairs Carnival Corp. David Alvarez NBAE/Getty Images
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, shown in a 2013 photo, also chairs Carnival Corp. David Alvarez NBAE/Getty Images

Hurricane

Showing the love for Irma victims, $1 million at a time

September 14, 2017 5:47 PM

Companies large and small have reached out to storm victims. (Read more in Business Monday.) Here are just a few of them:

▪ Many companies have opened their checkbooks for hurricane relief. One of the largest comes from Carnival Corp., with the Miami Heat Charitable Fund and Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, which has promised up to $10 million in funding and in-kind support. Among others donating $1 million or more are AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, FedEx, Florida Blue, the Florida Panthers Humana, IBM, the Miami Dolphins, Royal Caribbean, United Health, WellCare and Wells Fargo.

▪ The Florida Bar and FEMA have set up a legal-aid hotline for those impacted by Hurricane Irma who can’t afford an attorney. Information: 866-550-2929, floridabar.org/hurricaneinfo.

▪ Regus, a global provider of flexible workspaces, is offering free access to its business lounges to individuals and organizations that have suffered business interruption due to the hurricane. Just show up at a location and mention “Harvey/Irma Relief Program.” To find the nearest location, call 1-800-633-4237 and press 3.

Jane Wooldridge

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma 1:07

How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma
Coast Guard survey damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:26

Coast Guard survey damage caused by Hurricane Irma
Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

View More Video