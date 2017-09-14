Hurricane

Should I still be boiling my water post Irma? Check here.

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 08:47 PM

After Hurricane Irma, several cities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued boil water notices because of ruptured pipes or damaged sewer lines.

Some cities have since lifted the orders, others have not.

Some cities, like Dania Beach, have issued boil water advisories for only part of the city, depending on where a person lives. In the case of Dania Beach, only Broward County utility customers who live west of I-95 have to boil their water. Dania Beach utility customers who live east of I-95 do not have to boil water.

Here are the municipalities that residents don’t need to boil their water:

▪ Miami-Dade County

▪  Hollywood

▪  Hallandale Beach

▪  Miramar

▪ Dania Beach

However, these cities (and mobile home communities) still need to bring their water to a rolling boil:

▪  North Miami

▪  Davie

▪  Pembroke Pines

▪  Redland Mobile Home Park

▪  Silver Palm Mobile Homes

Health officials advise against using the water from the tap for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes unless it is heated to a rolling boil of at least one minute.

If people are unable to boil water, they can disinfect their tap water by adding eight drops of unscented household bleach (4-6 percent active ingredients) to each gallon of water. The water should be mixed and allowed to stand at least 30 minutes before use. If the water is cloudy, health officials advise using 16 drops of bleach and a 30-minute waiting time.

For a full list of communities affected, the Florida Department of Health is maintaining a rolling list at www.floridahealth.gov.

