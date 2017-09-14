Veteran Affairs offers beds to nursing home residents in need after Irma

More Videos

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Pause
Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:26

Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria 1:05

Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico 3:39

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley 1:42

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 0:34

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 4:11

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids

  • Eight die in nursing home in Irma aftermath

    Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma

Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma Emily Michot The Miami Herald
Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma Emily Michot The Miami Herald

Hurricane

Veteran Affairs offers beds to nursing home residents in need after Irma

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 04:10 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 04:14 PM

After Wednesday’s death of eight residents of a Hollywood nursing home steaming without air conditioning, U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin announced Thursday that the agency will open available beds to non-Veteran nursing home residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

“We will continue to look for ways to relieve the hardship this powerful storm has caused,” Shulkin said. “Much of the heavy-lifting to recover from the hurricane is still to come and our leaders and staff are determined to find as many ways as we can for VA to help in the response.”

After delivering withering statements about the tragic deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, the VA announcement said, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., began talking with Shulkin Wednesday night about inadequately cooled nursing homes. The Florida Health Care Association said as of Thursday morning, 64 of the state’s 683 nursing homes remained without power after Irma’s rampage across the state.

Many nursing homes have generators, but generators doesn’t equal air conditioning. The Rehabilitation Center had a generator.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hollywood police, now going over the center with a search warrant, said Thursday morning, “The initial investigation has determined the facility had some power; however the building’s air conditioning system was not fully functional.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Pause
Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:26

Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria 1:05

Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico 3:39

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley 1:42

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 0:34

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 4:11

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids

  • Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

    Model beach houses take a beating as scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science crank up a one-of-a-kind hurricane simulation tank at the school. Scientist Ben Kirtman, the Director of the Cooperative Institute of Marine & Atmospheric Studies explains how creating Cat 5 force winds and waves in the giant tank help with making predications and future forecasts that help save lives.

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

View More Video