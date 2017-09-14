Veteran Affairs offers beds to nursing home residents in need after Irma

More Videos 2:07 Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms Pause 1:26 Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:05 Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria 3:39 Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 1:42 State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley 0:34 Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 4:11 Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Eight die in nursing home in Irma aftermath Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma Emily Michot The Miami Herald

Tom Sanchez, police chief for Hollywood Talks Wednesday's morning sept 13,2017 about eight deaths at the Rehabilitation center at Hollywood hills. The deaths may be attributed to the loss of AC due to the Hurricane Irma Emily Michot The Miami Herald