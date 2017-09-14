As the harsh effects of Hurricane Irma in South Florida slowly die down, Florida property owners are prepping for the long road ahead of rebuilding their homes and need to pick a contractor.
Hurricane

How to check your contractor before making hurricane repairs

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 4:01 PM

As the harsh effects of Hurricane Irma in South Florida slowly die down, property owners are prepping for the long road ahead of repairing their homes.

As eager as one could be to pick a contractor — any contractor — to get the job done, a five-minute background check can go a long way to avoid future problems.

Here are some tips on how to better research your handyman (or woman) on the fly.

▪  First, are they licensed to work in Florida? Type in their company name into the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website to find out.

▪  Are they a legitimate company? Plug the company name into the state’s Division of Corporation website to see how long they’ve been in business, if at all.

▪  Do they have any business complaints? Check with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by typing in the company’s info.

▪  What’s the company's rating with the Better Business Bureau? Check their database to find out.

▪  A Google search won’t hurt. Type in their name into the search engine, along with the word “review” and you’ll be surprised the info you’ll find. This will lead you to other on-the-ground review sites that may give you some insight.

