Nursing home deaths brought out official embraces of the elderly (for now).

Wednesday morning’s eight deaths at The Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills nursing home spurred municipal actions addressing elder vulnerability in South Florida’s suffocating post-Irma air.
The City of North Miami Beach used city trolleys Wednesday afternoon to evacuate 79 residents from Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which was another elderly facility without air conditioning Wednesday. After Hurricane Irma’s weekend trip through Florida, Krystal Bay drew power from two generators. Both expired by Wednesday, although one generator did make an encore appearaince as the last residents were removed.
North Miami Beach Public Information Officer Juan Pinillos said, "The owner had already started evacuating people when we got here" for what Pinillos said was a routine city inspection, completely unrelated to the eight deaths at the Hollywood nursing home hours earlier.
Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy asked people to check on those without power, reminding people that half of Hollywood remained without electricity.
Wednesday afternoon’s City of Coral Gables official newsletter with, “Let’s Help Out Our Elderly Neighbors” headlining the top item. The ensuing paragraph asked its citizens to check on senior citizen neighbors “RIGHT NOW” and invited Coral Gables senior citizens lacking power to come by The Adult Activity Center, 2 Andalusia Ave. “for fresh air conditioning, cool water, to watch a movie or play some board games.”
After the first three deaths were announced this morning, City of Miami commissioner Francis Suarez sent out a Tweet concerning the powerless conditions in the Robert King High Towers.
Just been assured by @insideFPL that they are working to restore power to Robert King High Towers where 800 seniors live.@CityofMiami pic.twitter.com/z386Yla8KL— Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) September 13, 2017
