Irma victim? You may qualify for a room in Canada or a visit with Peppa Pig

If you were displaced by Hurricane Irma, you may be eligible for a room in Canada or a tickets to a children’s theater performance.
Since Monday, several readers have reached out to the Miami Herald, offering to help victims affected by the mega storm.
But among the offerings were a few that stood out. Like one couple, who is offering room and board in not-so-hot Canada.
“Where are the people who no longer have homes staying?” asked Sandra Campbell in a letter to the editor. “We live in Ontario, Canada, and have a house here on just short of three acres. We have a spare bedroom... If there is anyone, or a single parent with a child that needs a place, or a couple with one child, to stay until such time as they can move back into their residence we would love to help.”
It was 74 degrees in Toronto on Wednesday —and there’s power.
Kristen Jorgensen, who lives a little closer than Canada — Fort Lauderdale — said she was stranded in Colombia because of a canceled flight.
“I have five tickets to “Peppa Pig Live” in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday,” Jorgensen said in an email to a Miami Herald reporter. “I would love to donate the tickets to a displaced family from the Keys.”
How about a workout?
Several YMCA of South Florida locations are opening their doors for you to pump some iron.
“We know many families are still without power, or just need a break from being locked in, so feel free to come in with your family to cool off in the air conditioning, take a shower, charge your phone, enjoy our KidZone for a couple hours, get a workout in, or just connect with your neighbors,” Tongelia Milton, a YMCA spokeswoman said in an email.
Hollywood and Pembroke Pines locations are open Wednesday. Opening Thursday will be facilities in South Miami-Dade, North Pointe, Allapattah and Fort Lauderdale. Closed locations are Homestead and Weston.
