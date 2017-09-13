Miami-Dade mayor wants to ration ice at Publix after Hurricane Irma

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Wednesday asked a recovering grocery industry to limit ice sales to one bag per customer until Florida Power and Light can get electricity restored to more households.
“I think it’s only right that you start to limit it,” Gimenez said at an afternoon briefing. “Unless they tell me they have sufficient ice for everybody in Miami-Dade County to have an unlimited supply, I think you need to limit it for a while. And then as more and more of our residents get their power back, then you can probably ease that restriction.”
Gimenez said Miami-Dade’s major grocer chains are up and running. He said every Sedanos in Miami-Dade is open, and that Publix and Winn-Dixie have managed to open almost every location in the county.
The latest count from FPL shows 39 percent of the for-profit utility’s Miami-Dade customers are without power: 437,140 accounts are reported as suffering an outage, with 583,100 restored since Hurricane Irma began downing power lines. The utility says it expects almost all of its South Florida customers to be restored by Sunday.
Representatives of the grocery-store chains were not immediately available for comment. The chains have been using generators to operate locations without electricity service in the days after Irma hit.
Gimenez said his ice request was voluntary. He also said Miami-Dade is distributing ice to senior-citizen complexes and other areas where residents don’t have the ability to get supplies themselves.
“We will be starting to provide ice for those who really need it and can’t get it,” he said during a press conference at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Doral. “For those who can get to the stores and buy it, that’s the preferred method.”
