Can’t refill prescription after Hurricane Irma? Hospitals, pharmacies begin to reopen

With dozens of healthcare facilities closed due to Hurricane Irma, South Florida patients displaced by the storm or just distressed from the chaos began to find help on Tuesday help as some pharmacies and most hospitals in the region resumed regular operations.

Local hospitals, many capable of filling prescriptions at outpatient clinics, reported that they were reopening medical centers and pharmacies for patients. In addition, Walgreens reported that more than 500 drugstores had reopened in Florida while CVS said that more than 600 pharmacies in the Sunshine State were back in business.

Still, many healthcare facilities remained hobbled by the hurricane. At least 174 hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities in Florida were still closed Tuesday afternoon, state health officials reported.

Among the closures were 17 hospitals, 33 nursing homes and 83 assisted living facilities statewide, said the Agency for Health Care Administration. Separately, 49 hospitals and 111 nursing homes in Florida were relying on backup generators for power as of Tuesday morning, state officials said.

At the Hampton Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Miami Beach, there was no air conditioning for the 120 elderly and disabled patients but diesel-powered generators kept medical devices running and the food refrigerated, said Lynn Granata, a registered nurse and administrator of the facility.

Granata had called WLRN-91.3 FM radio station on Tuesday asking about the availability of diesel fuel for Hampton Court. She said the nursing home had about 48 hours worth of fuel and needed to restock. But they also had gasoline generators for backup, she said.

“We’re actually doing pretty good,” Granata said later. “Somebody did call us back and we got diesel.”

Hampton Court also had medication and milk products delivered on Tuesday, Granata said.

And though the privately run nursing home was at capacity for the storm, Granata said many patients had sheltered there and were preparing to return to their homes.

“Right now our patients are doing fine,” she said. “They’re warm, but we have medicine. We have everything that we need. Our pharmacy delivered that today. We got food delivery today, too. Borden delivered our milk products today. So we’re almost back to normal.”

