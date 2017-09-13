Need A.C.? Wi-Fi? Miami-Dade opening some libraries Wednesday

Miami-Dade announced the opening of 17 libraries at noon on Wednesday, and the county said each has power, Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The open locations are:

Bay Harbor Islands Branch – 1175 95 St.

Concord Branch – 3882 SW 112 Ave.

Coral Reef – 9211 Coral Reef Dr.

Doral Branch – 10785 NW 58 St.

Edison Branch – 531 NW 62 St.

Fairlawn Branch – 6376 SW 8 St.

International Mall Branch – 10315 NW 12 St.

Kendale Lakes – 15200 SW 88 St.

Lakes of the Meadow – 4284 SW 152 Ave.

More Videos 0:31 It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida Pause 0:37 Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:43 Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:08 Hurricane Irma storm surge destroys Snapper's Restaurant in Key Largo 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:31 NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 19:20 Reporter recounts his journey through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma 2:03 Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Florida Power and Light employees struggle to restore power Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 after Hurricane Irma left millions of customers without electricity. FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Florida Power and Light employees struggle to restore power Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 after Hurricane Irma left millions of customers without electricity. Pedro Portal el Nuevo Herald

Main Library – 101 West Flagler St.

Miami Beach Regional – 227 22 St.

North Dade Regional – 2455 NW 183 St.

South Dade Regional – 10750 SW 211 St.

South Miami Branch – 6000 Sunset Dr.

South Shore Branch – 131 Alton Rd.

Tamiami Branch – 13250-52 SW 8 St.

West Dade Regional – 9445 Coral Way

Also, you have longer to return your library books. All due dates have been extended to Friday, Sept. 22.