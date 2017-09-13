Need A.C.? Wi-Fi? Miami-Dade opening some libraries Wednesday

Miami-Dade announced the opening of 17 libraries at noon on Wednesday, and the county said each has power, Wi-Fi and air conditioning.
The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The open locations are:
Bay Harbor Islands Branch – 1175 95 St.
Concord Branch – 3882 SW 112 Ave.
Coral Reef – 9211 Coral Reef Dr.
Doral Branch – 10785 NW 58 St.
Edison Branch – 531 NW 62 St.
Fairlawn Branch – 6376 SW 8 St.
International Mall Branch – 10315 NW 12 St.
Kendale Lakes – 15200 SW 88 St.
Lakes of the Meadow – 4284 SW 152 Ave.
Main Library – 101 West Flagler St.
Miami Beach Regional – 227 22 St.
North Dade Regional – 2455 NW 183 St.
South Dade Regional – 10750 SW 211 St.
South Miami Branch – 6000 Sunset Dr.
South Shore Branch – 131 Alton Rd.
Tamiami Branch – 13250-52 SW 8 St.
West Dade Regional – 9445 Coral Way
Also, you have longer to return your library books. All due dates have been extended to Friday, Sept. 22.
