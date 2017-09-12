If you have your car parked at a Miami-Dade Metrorail garage, such as this one at Dadeland North Metrorail Station, you need to move your car from the garage by Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
If you have your car parked at a Miami-Dade Metrorail garage, such as this one at Dadeland North Metrorail Station, you need to move your car from the garage by Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Al Diaz / Miami Herald Staff Miami Herald file photo
Hurricane

Did you park your car at a Metrorail garage during Irma? You need to move it - now!

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 4:28 PM

With Metrorail service resuming Wednesday, cars parked in garages for Hurricane Irma need to be removed Tuesday, county officials say.

Miami-Dade opened its eight Metrorail garages to residents to stow their cars safely during Hurricane Irma. Since the storm’s passing, all garages have been reopened and residents need to pick them up immediately to allow those using the Metrorail access to parking. Rail service will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you have any issues, call the county’s information center at 311. For outside the county, call 305-468-5900.

Garages are located at:

▪ Dadeland South (9150 Dadeland Blvd.)

▪ Dadeland North (8300 S. Dixie Hwy.)

▪ South Miami (5949 Sunset Drive)

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (6205 NW 27th Ave.)

▪ Earlington Heights (2100 NW 41st St.)

▪ Okeechobee (2005 W. Okeechobee Road)

▪ Santa Clara (2050 NW 12th Ave.)

▪ Brownsville (5200 NW 27th Ave.)

