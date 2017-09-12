It’s all going to be OK. Versailles and La Carreta are now open.

People are alive and eating vaca frita, Twitter users have proclaimed.
For those without power, wifi or cell phone service after Hurricane Irma, life can be stressful and croquetas and cafecito are vital.
So Versailles in Little Havana, along with several La Carreta locations, decided to save South Florida by reopening Tuesday morning. Lines quickly snarled around the restaurants and parking lots.
Like Twitter user @Alejandraaaa22 warned, a Snickers can only take you so far.
Update: haven't eaten anything since that snickers... @LaCarretaCuban better be open today ☹️ https://t.co/MieE58bfRI— Ale (@Alejandraaaa22) September 12, 2017
@RubenQuesada13 and Liane Morejon, a Local 10 TV reporter, are pretty much echoing the entire Miami area.
I swear I've never been so happy to eat actual food s/o @VersaillesMiami— Quesadilla (@RubenQuesada13) September 12, 2017
PSA: @LaCarretaCuban by International Mall is OPEN! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/usjMf9x6Vx— Liane Morejon (@LianeMorejonTV) September 12, 2017
Here’s what the scene looked like at Versailles at mid-day:
Cola en el Versailles de Miami para comprar comida caliente: https://t.co/eoclZk6pT0 via @YouTube— CiberCuba (@CiberCuba) September 12, 2017
