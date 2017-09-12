Versailles in Little Havana reopened Tuesday morning post Hurricane Irma. Lines snarled around the block.
It’s all going to be OK. Versailles and La Carreta are now open.

September 12, 2017 1:22 PM

People are alive and eating vaca frita, Twitter users have proclaimed.

For those without power, wifi or cell phone service after Hurricane Irma, life can be stressful and croquetas and cafecito are vital.

So Versailles in Little Havana, along with several La Carreta locations, decided to save South Florida by reopening Tuesday morning. Lines quickly snarled around the restaurants and parking lots.

Like Twitter user @Alejandraaaa22 warned, a Snickers can only take you so far.

@RubenQuesada13 and Liane Morejon, a Local 10 TV reporter, are pretty much echoing the entire Miami area.

Here’s what the scene looked like at Versailles at mid-day:

