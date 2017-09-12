After Hurricane Irma, Broward returning to normal, mayor says

Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief speaks on Sept. 6 about Hurricane Irma. On Tuesday, Sharief said crews are working to restore power to nearly 500,000 Broward residents who remained without electricity on Tuesday. As Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport resumed flights and some grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations re-opened, Sharief said county officials were working to restore a sense of normalcy after the storm. Taimy Alvarez Sun Sentinel