Sunny Isles Beach on the south side of the fishing pier on Wednesday February 8, 2017.
Sunny Isles Beach on the south side of the fishing pier on Wednesday February 8, 2017. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Sunny Isles Beach on the south side of the fishing pier on Wednesday February 8, 2017. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com

Hurricane

Sunny Isles Beach residents can return to the city at noon Tuesday after Irma

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 11:33 AM

Weary residents who evacuated before Hurricane Irma can return to Sunny Isles Beach at noon Tuesday, city officials announced.

Mayor George “Bud” Scholl said it will be a general opening and residents won’t have to show identification in an effort to avoid a major traffic jam.

“The traffic will be backed up anyway because we don’t have traffic lights but we’ve got police at every intersection,” Scholl said.

The city will have a curfew in place from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday and any residents that try to enter during curfew hours will have to present identification.

The waterfront city, lined with high rises and condo buildings, was placed under an evacuation order by Miami-Dade County last week ahead of the storm.

Downed power lines and sand covered much of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles after the storm hit. As in Miami Beach, residents who tried to cross over the bridge to the city on Monday were stopped by police.

Scholl said FPL crews worked to clear Collins on Monday and removed the last live power line Tuesday morning.

“They probably got about five days worth of work done in one day,” Scholl said.

Police also escorted business owners to their stores so they could stock up food and prepare for residents to come back.

Sunny Isles and the other towns and villages along across the Intracoastal Waterway mostly started to reopen for residents Tuesday morning. Miami Beach residents were allowed to return starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma
NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather
Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina 0:38

Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina

View More Video