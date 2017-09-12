Linemans with Pike company working with FPL worked reconnecting a main power line at the intersection of !37 Ave and 140 Street in Kendall a day after Hurricane Irma left South Florida heading to the West coast, on September 11, 2017.
Hurricane

1.5 million homes and businesses still without power in South Florida

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 8:20 AM

It may not seem like it if you sweated through the night, but power is coming back online —slowly and steadily in South Florida.

Overnight, 300,000 more homes and businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties got their power restored, according to FPL data.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday in Miami-Dade, 647,790 customers had outages out of 1.1 million customers in total. In Broward, 486,740 had no power out of 933,300, and in Palm Beach 391,140 of 739,000 were out. That’s about 1.5 million homes and businesses without power.

FPL is restoring power according to its detailed plan, restoring it first to critical services and next to large commercial areas. Then come the smaller pockets of customers.

It may be weeks before some get their power back, because electrical systems in some areas may need rebuilding, FPL has warned.

“We won’t rest until every customer has their lights back on,” said FPL CEO Eric Silagy.

