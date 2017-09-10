Only in Miami: How we prepare and cope with hurricanes

There are things that only happen in Miami. During Hurricane Irma, people here didn’t let the monster storm stop them from getting really creative with their prepping.
Take the homeowner, for example, who has proven that the Cuban mop can go a long way (pictured above).
And this family (below) made certain their roof would stay put. Why didn’t I think of that?
Have a boat and nowhere to put it? Well, no problem.
Forget taping your windows. What about boarding up and taping your car windows? Brilliant.
And this person made sure to shield their Hummer from destruction with this add-on garage.
But wait, San Lazaro needs shelter too.
San Lazaro gets aluminum. The house gets plywood. #LittleHavana. @PatriciaMazzei @NewsbySmiley pic.twitter.com/yJOZoNBYiL— Ralph Rosado (@ralphrosado) September 9, 2017
Apart from how people strategized keeping their belongings safe, how they’re dealing with the loss of power is another story. Hint: rum is involved.
But more importantly, save the mangos!
