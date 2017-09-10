The Cuban mop, an alternative to traditional shutters.
The Cuban mop, an alternative to traditional shutters. Provided to the Miami Herald
The Cuban mop, an alternative to traditional shutters. Provided to the Miami Herald

Hurricane

Only in Miami: How we prepare and cope with hurricanes

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 10, 2017 2:51 PM

There are things that only happen in Miami. During Hurricane Irma, people here didn’t let the monster storm stop them from getting really creative with their prepping.

Take the homeowner, for example, who has proven that the Cuban mop can go a long way (pictured above).

And this family (below) made certain their roof would stay put. Why didn’t I think of that?

14029 copy
This home was secured with giant straps.
Provided to the Miami Herald

Have a boat and nowhere to put it? Well, no problem.

Forget taping your windows. What about boarding up and taping your car windows? Brilliant.

Screen Shot 2017-09-10 at 2.09.58 PM
‘Only in Hialeah do they board up their cars.’
Via Facebook

And this person made sure to shield their Hummer from destruction with this add-on garage.

IMG-3672 copy
One family built a make-shift garage to protect their Hummer.
Provided to the Miami Herald

But wait, San Lazaro needs shelter too.

Apart from how people strategized keeping their belongings safe, how they’re dealing with the loss of power is another story. Hint: rum is involved.

But more importantly, save the mangos!

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  