You can still use the toilet in Hialeah during Irma. Just don’t flush for now

A sewage pump in Hialeah has lost all power as the electrical grid fails across South Florida.
The areas affected are north of Northwest 138th to 154th streets and east of Northwest 97th Avenue to Interstate 75, as well as the area north of West 52nd Street to Northwest 138th Street.
“Residents in the affected area are asked to avoid the unnecessary generation of wastewater and be cognizant that some may experience sewer backups until the repairs are completed,” a statement from the city said.
In other words, use the toilet — but don’t flush.
Public works crews will attempt to repair the pump at 3250 W. 80th St.
