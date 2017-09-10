Hurricane Irma closes the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge over the Tampa Bay has closed and will remain closed for the duration of Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bridge was closed just after 9 p.m. Saturday after sustained winds reached over 40 mph on the bridge.

Troopers will secure the Gandy and Howard Frankland bridges when sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph, according to a news release.

For those on Interstate 4 trying to evacuate, at 3:30 p.m. Gov. Rick Scott authorized the use of the shoulder eastbound from 50th Street in Tampa to State Road 429 in the left lane only at 40 mph.

The use of the shoulder on Interstate 75 has been canceled.

Heavy traffic delays were being reported on I-75 and I-4 but traffic was flowing, as of 7 p.m. Saturday.