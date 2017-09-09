Facebook
Floridians shame and threaten hurricane Irma with ‘chancletas’ on Facebook

By Veronika Quispe

vquispe@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 7:04 PM

Reactions to the Category 5 hurricane Irma have drawn thousands of people into Facebook events such as “vigorously dabbing against hurricane Irma” and “angrily singing the ‘Santa’s Enchanted Forest’ ” jingle.

All of which were scheduled throughout the weekend, when Hurricane Irma was projected to hit Florida, which has been recorded as one of the largest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic. Some did not hesitate to exhaust all options to steer Irma away from Florida’s path.

Kelly Michelle Hazell joined the “Gathering All Hispanic Moms to Help Get Irma In Her Place” event and filmed her Guatemalan mother do just that.

“I think mi mami scared Irma away from the east,” she wrote. Bianca Aranda Hazell was shown waving her chancleta, or flip-flop, as she berated the sky in Coral Springs.

Timelapse: Hurricane Irma's journey through the Atlantic 1:11

Timelapse: Hurricane Irma's journey through the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:39

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Late afternoon squall blows through Miami Beach 0:17

Late afternoon squall blows through Miami Beach

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:16

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:21

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 2:01

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida:

  Hispanic mother waves chancleta at the sky to scare Hurricane Irma

    Bianca Aranda Hazell waves her chancleta, or flip flop, as she berates the sky in Coral Springs.

Hispanic mother waves chancleta at the sky to scare Hurricane Irma

Bianca Aranda Hazell waves her chancleta, or flip flop, as she berates the sky in Coral Springs.

Kelly Michelle Hazell Facebook

“So there’s a lot of events circulating Facebook about hurricane Irma, but I think my favorite one was have your Hispanic mother shout at it and throw a chancleta at it,” Kelly said in her video.

“I wanted to do something funny to take my mind off of the chaos of the hurricane. All the Facebook events made me laugh, so I made a bunch of videos in response to them,” Kelly said.

Another hurricane Irma event was called “Shame Hurricane Irma,” referencing an episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Alexis Kirk headed to her backyard in Valrico, Florida, and began to chant at the skies as she rang her bell “Shame! Shame! Shame!” Kirk acted out the famous “Game of Thrones” scene where Cersei does the walk of atonement as a public ritual of punishment.

  Florida resident shames hurricane Irma in reference to Game of Thrones

    Alexis Kirk headed to her backyard in Valrico, Florida, and began to chant at the skies as she rang her bell “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Florida resident shames hurricane Irma in reference to Game of Thrones

Alexis Kirk headed to her backyard in Valrico, Florida, and began to chant at the skies as she rang her bell “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Alexis Kirk Facebook

“It probably would help to lighten up the mood of the situation, and I hope to make someone laugh since everyone is panicking,” Kirk said.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory on Saturday, Irma was reduced to a Category 3, and it has also shifted west.

These videos may not have impacted Irma in any fashion, but it definitely has brought laughter into people’s dark, shuttered homes.

