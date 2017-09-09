Here’s what to expect as the Keys get hit by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys Pause 1:20 Key West residents prepare for Hurricane Irma 0:53 Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 1:17 Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health 1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 1:01 A look inside a Hurricane Irma evacuation shelter in Miami 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 0:59 Photos: Outer bands of of Hurricane Irma reach South Florida 0:35 Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm. Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

