Homestead City Hall’s new location, 100 Civic Ct.
Homestead City Hall’s new location, 100 Civic Ct. Photo provided to the Miami Herald
Homestead City Hall’s new location, 100 Civic Ct. Photo provided to the Miami Herald

Hurricane

Will this city hall survive Irma? Hundreds of workers and a flying squirrel hope so

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 1:30 AM

Twenty five years ago, a relentless Hurricane Andrew brought devastation to South Dade, upending thousands of lives and leaving Homestead to look like what many have called a battlefield.

As Hurricane Irma inches closer to Florida’s mainland, the fear of history repeating itself is real, with city officials hoping the storm shifts away from the town that was once was left in shambles by the Category 5 hurricane.

In 1992, the monster storm wiped away thousands of structures and even left local leaders without a place to hold order — which decades later led to the rebuilding of a $26 million city hall.

The grand Neo-Classical edifice with a domed and be-columned council chamber was designed to survive Cat 5 winds. Hundreds of municipal emergency employees and their families will be camping out in the building starting Saturday morning. Also staying in the chambers are their pets: 20 dogs, 10 cats and a flying squirrel.

“The building has never been tested before, so we’ll see how this goes,” said Homestead city manager, George Gretsas.

“It was built with Andrew in mind. Obviously the experience Homestead had 25 years ago was real and it was something that made people understand the need for keeping government intact under catastrophic circumstances,” he added.

So will the new city hall survive?

Homestead hopes so.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath
Hurricane Jose grows to category 4 and follows behind Irma in the Atlantic 0:54

Hurricane Jose grows to category 4 and follows behind Irma in the Atlantic
Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst 0:48

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

View More Video