FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health

Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's 'too soon' to tell.

Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell.

Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida

Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

    A look inside a Hurricane Irma evacuation shelter at the Tamiami Fair and Expo Center on Sept. 8, 2017.

Want to see what it's like inside an evacuation shelter?

By Monique O. Madan

September 08, 2017 8:33 PM

Ever wonder what it’s like inside an evacuation shelter? Here’s an inside look at how it looked like Friday afternoon at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds in Westchester, one of two pet-friendly facilities in the county.

Shelters began to fill up quickly. Here’s a clip of people being turned away as the shelter at Robert Morgan Educational Center in South Dade reached its full capacity.

    Hurricane Irma evacuees, many who waited in line for hours, were turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan Educational Center

For a list of open shelters click here and plug in your address. If you want to know what to expect at a shelter, click here.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

