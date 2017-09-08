Want to see what it's like inside an evacuation shelter?

Ever wonder what it’s like inside an evacuation shelter? Here’s an inside look at how it looked like Friday afternoon at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds in Westchester, one of two pet-friendly facilities in the county.
Shelters began to fill up quickly. Here’s a clip of people being turned away as the shelter at Robert Morgan Educational Center in South Dade reached its full capacity.
For a list of open shelters click here and plug in your address. If you want to know what to expect at a shelter, click here.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
