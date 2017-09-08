Want to see what it's like inside an evacuation shelter?

0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Pause

0:48 Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

1:17 Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health

0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

1:47 Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell.

1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida

2:08 Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma