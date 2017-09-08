Red Cross volunteer Rhonda Small hands out to Long Beach, New York, residents Jamie Pascoe, left, and Kenneth Carman, center, following Hurricane Sandy in Long Beach, New York, USA, in November 2012.
Hurricane

Here’s how to volunteer after Hurricane Irma

By Monique O. Madan

September 08, 2017 8:21 PM

If you are looking to help those affected by Hurricane Irma, the best gift you can give is your time or money, officials say.

Leaders helping with disaster-relief efforts are urging people to either volunteer or make a donation.

“This is the thing: How are they going to send stuff if we are in the middle of a hurricane? Even after a hurricane, we’re in crisis mode. If they can volunteer or give a small donation to a credible organization of their choice, relief will come quicker. We need manpower,” said Robert Baltodano, a spokesman for the American Red Cross South Florida Region.

If you want to volunteer to help those displaced by the storm visit Volunteer Florida. You will be asked to complete a quick application and be contacted within 24 to 48 hours.

Based on your interests, you will be matched with an organization in your area and will be able to lend a hand.

