Miami-Dade races to open shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma. Plans more than 40 for 100,000 people.

In the midst of its large storm operation in history, Miami-Dade is racing to offer at least 40 hurricane shelters for about 100,000 people as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida.
Michael Hernández, communications director for the county, said Friday that Miami-Dade is “working to open” more than 40 storm shelters to house 100,000 people. “This is the largest logistical op in our history,” he wrote on Twitter.
The county already had 11 open at last count, with more than 5,000 people inside. Four have already reached capacity.
