Nelly Diaz, left, and Albino Perez, right, watch over their 2-month old son, Nicholas, along with his aunt, Nelly Diaz in the hurricane shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, home to the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park, on Thursday. The shelter has filled to capacity and Miami-Dade said it wll be opening a new pet-friendly shelter on Friday.
Hurricane

Miami-Dade races to open shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma. Plans more than 40 for 100,000 people.

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 12:53 PM

In the midst of its large storm operation in history, Miami-Dade is racing to offer at least 40 hurricane shelters for about 100,000 people as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida.

Michael Hernández, communications director for the county, said Friday that Miami-Dade is “working to open” more than 40 storm shelters to house 100,000 people. “This is the largest logistical op in our history,” he wrote on Twitter.

The county already had 11 open at last count, with more than 5,000 people inside. Four have already reached capacity.

For a list of shelters open and how to get to them, click on this story.

