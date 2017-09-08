With Hurricane Irma approaching, Miami Beach closes the beach

The beach is officially closed.
As winds pickup and rip currents tug at Miami-Dade’s shoreline in the hours before South Florida is supposed to start feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma, Miami Beach announced Friday morning that the two red flags are flying at lifeguard stands — the signal for beachgoers that the water is too dangerous for swimming.
The beach is CLOSED. OceanRescue is flying double red flags & advising all beach goers that the beach is under mandatory evac #HurricaneIrma— Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) September 8, 2017
Ocean Rescue workers are notifying beachgoers that the beach is under an evacuation order.
