An lifeguard looks out from a lifeguard stand on Miami Beach. Ocean Rescue officials have closed the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma. David Santiago El Nuevo Herald file
With Hurricane Irma approaching, Miami Beach closes the beach

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 11:49 AM

The beach is officially closed.

As winds pickup and rip currents tug at Miami-Dade’s shoreline in the hours before South Florida is supposed to start feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma, Miami Beach announced Friday morning that the two red flags are flying at lifeguard stands — the signal for beachgoers that the water is too dangerous for swimming.

Ocean Rescue workers are notifying beachgoers that the beach is under an evacuation order.

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

