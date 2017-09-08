Last chance for an Irma Publix run: South Florida stores close at 8 p.m. Friday

Publix stores in South Florida will be closing at 8 p.m. Friday and will remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
All stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River Counties will be closing at 8 p.m., Publix announced Friday morning.
Reopening on Monday will be determined on a store-by-store basis based on storm impact and associate availability, the company said. See www.publix.com/status for additional updates.
Until then, cake awaits, according to Twitter.
