Hurricane

Last chance for an Irma Publix run: South Florida stores close at 8 p.m. Friday

By Nancy Dahlberg

September 08, 2017 11:47 AM

UPDATED September 08, 2017 12:10 PM

Publix stores in South Florida will be closing at 8 p.m. Friday and will remain closed Saturday and Sunday.

All stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River Counties will be closing at 8 p.m., Publix announced Friday morning.

Reopening on Monday will be determined on a store-by-store basis based on storm impact and associate availability, the company said. See www.publix.com/status for additional updates.

Until then, cake awaits, according to Twitter.

