What is Hurricane Irma’s latest track?

More Videos 1:25 Horses evacuated ahead of Irma Pause 2:02 Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta 0:55 Hurricane Irma continues to move west 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:30 Police-involved scene at Miami International Airport 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 2:13 Willie the Bee man 2:43 Power companies preparing to move in to Florida in wake of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

