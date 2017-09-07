You have 24 hours left to put up your shutters. Go

Manuelito Hervas and Federico Rodriguez work to put aluminum shutters up on a home along NE 95th St. near NE 12th Ave. in MIami Shores on Sept. 6, 2017 in preparation for Hurricane Irma.
By Monique O. Madan

September 07, 2017 5:51 PM

Tick, tock. Tick, tock. You have 24 hours to secure your shutters before it’s too late.

Though tropical storm force winds — sustained winds of 40 mph — won’t get to South Florida until late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening, the weather service predicts those strong winds could hit as early Friday night in Miami-Dade.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area could start feeling those winds as early as Saturday morning.

So get to it — now.

Irma’s mighty winds could extend from coast to coast as the storm makes its way toward South Florida over the weekend. It’s still not clear which areas would take a direct hit.

Models that once geared to the east turned back to the west, making the fierce core of the Cat 5 storm uncertain.

In any case, ruthless winds could spread across Florida as Irma rumbles on the mainland with powerful hurricane-speed winds 140 miles across and tropical storm force winds extending roughly 400 miles.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

