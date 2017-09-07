You have 24 hours left to put up your shutters. Go

Tick, tock. Tick, tock. You have 24 hours to secure your shutters before it’s too late.
Though tropical storm force winds — sustained winds of 40 mph — won’t get to South Florida until late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening, the weather service predicts those strong winds could hit as early Friday night in Miami-Dade.
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area could start feeling those winds as early as Saturday morning.
So get to it — now.
Irma’s mighty winds could extend from coast to coast as the storm makes its way toward South Florida over the weekend. It’s still not clear which areas would take a direct hit.
Models that once geared to the east turned back to the west, making the fierce core of the Cat 5 storm uncertain.
In any case, ruthless winds could spread across Florida as Irma rumbles on the mainland with powerful hurricane-speed winds 140 miles across and tropical storm force winds extending roughly 400 miles.
