FEMA is ready to deliver food and water once Hurricane Irma moves on

While Hurricane Irma threatens Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has prepared millions of supplies in Alabama to distribute in a disaster-relief mission once the storm has passed.
FEMA has prepared nearly 3 million gallons of water and 7.5 million meals, as well as medical supplies, infant care kits, cots, blankets, generators and tarps, according to the agency. Though most supplies are being kept at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, more than 500,000 meals and 264,000 gallons of water are also being stored in Selma, Alabama.
Florida remains in Irma’s projected path and is expected to make landfall this weekend, according e landfall, according to the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.
Two emergency response teams are in Tallahassee and one is in South Carolina, according to FEMA. Liaisons are also in North Carolina and throughout Florida and Georgia areas in Irma’s path.
FEMA staff members also are in Puerto Rico, where Irma made a glancing blow Thursday as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving 70 percent of the island without power. More FEMA personnel are deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, nearly 500,000 meals and 188,000 gallons of water are available to be distributed from locations on St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Juan and San Juan, according to FEMA.
