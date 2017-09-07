This Irma-fearing sheriff is telling everyone to get out. Now.

Get the heck out of Florida. That’s what one county sheriff is telling his residents.
“If we start seeing major populations evacuate in the east, traffic will only increase,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk told the Naples Daily News.
“The communities at the end of the line are going to have the most difficult time. We're at the end of the line.”
Though Collier County — located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, just west of Broward — has not been ordered to evacuate officially, the sheriff is asking that residents get out if they can.
“It is being highly encouraged but not mandatory,” a police dispatcher told the Miami Herald.
Worried about evacuation traffic? Visit the FL511 website or call 511 for up to date traffic info on Florida roads. https://t.co/8dHwTlqxGm pic.twitter.com/fPJskvwDER— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) September 7, 2017
Dan Summers, Collier County’s Bureau of Emergency management director told NBC2 News that “the time to leave is now.”
