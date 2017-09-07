Robert De Niro is feeling Irma’s wrath too — his luxury hotel just got slammed

Robert de Niro cares about the impact of Hurricane Irma a little bit more than your average celebrity.
The movie star has property in Barbuda, which was ravaged after Hurricane Irma ripped through the island on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne, said the onetime vacation destination was “barely habitable.”
De Niro co-owns the Paradise Found Nobu Resort with Aussie billionaire (and Mariah Carey’s ex) James Packer.
In 2015, Packer’s Crown Resorts paid over $100 million for 20 percent of Nobu, De Niro’s restaurant/hotel chain along with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, as well as producer Meir Teper.
Last year, the men bought the abandoned K Club Resort — a place so beloved by the late Princess Diana that the hotel named the beachfront after her — and were already transforming the property, which shuttered in 2004.
According to a 2016 Forbes article, De Niro et. al. were in the midst of a major makeover — creating a donkey sanctuary, a museum and casino on the 251-acre property, which was to have its own airport and marina.
De Niro is rightfully devastated that this project now will likely never come to fruition. But the two time Oscar winner is vowing to help.
According to Deadline, De Niro said in a statement: “We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma and look forward to working with the Paradise Found Nobu Resort team, the Barbuda Council, GOAB and the entire Barbuda community to successfully rebuild what nature has taken away from us.”
De Niro hasn’t said how he will actually come to the island’s aid but he is participating in a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey at 9 p.m. Tuesday, airing on all the major networks CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX.
