What’s the difference between a hurricane warning and a hurricane watch?

Julio Feliciano, left, and Adrian Colon both rescue staff members from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency toured the streets of the Matelnillo community searching for citizens in distress during the passage of hurricane Irma through the northeastern part of the island in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The US territory was first to declare a state of emergency las Monday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would strike the Island Wednesday. Carlos Giusti AP