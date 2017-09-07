How big is Hurricane Irma?

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 1:47 Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. 0:50 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 1:18 Jose trails Irma through the Atlantic 1:36 Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is "bigger, stronger and faster" than Andrew 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:22 Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears 1:53 Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

