Hurricane watch issued for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
The watch, which is issued 48 hours in advance of the first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, stretches from Jupiter Inlet south to the Florida Keys. Watches indicate that hurricane conditions are possible in that time period and that residents should finish preparing for a storm.
