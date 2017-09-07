Hurricane Irma’s projected path as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Hurricane Irma’s projected path as of 11 a.m. Thursday. NOAA
Hurricane Irma’s projected path as of 11 a.m. Thursday. NOAA

Hurricane

Hurricane watch issued for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe

Herald staff report

September 07, 2017 11:00 AM

Full story here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/article171728402.html

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

The watch, which is issued 48 hours in advance of the first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, stretches from Jupiter Inlet south to the Florida Keys. Watches indicate that hurricane conditions are possible in that time period and that residents should finish preparing for a storm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jose trails Irma through the Atlantic

Jose trails Irma through the Atlantic 1:18

Jose trails Irma through the Atlantic
Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster 0:49

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster
Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's 1:47

Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell.

View More Video