Hurricane Irma postpones top UM recruit visit

Hurricane Irma spoiled the University of Miami basketball team’s plans this weekend. The Hurricanes were scheduled to host highly-touted recruit Immanuel Quickley for his official visit, but canceled due to the impending storm.
Quickley, a 6-3 point guard from Bel Air, Md., has narrowed his choices to Miami, Kansas and Kentucky. He visited Kansas on Sept. 1, and is scheduled to visit Kentucky on Sept. 15. It is unknown when he will visit UM.
Official visits...Kansas (Sept. 1), Miami (Sept. 8) and Kentucky (Sept. 15) pic.twitter.com/zArifyF1jM— Immanuel Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) August 25, 2017
Quickley is rated a Top 10 recruit overall by most experts, and a Top 5 point guard in the Class of 2018.
Due to Hurricane Irma tracking toward Florida, U of Miami has postponed its scheduled official visit with Class of 2018 PG Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/HFo77USPB7— The Team BBC (@TheTeamBBC) September 6, 2017
Meanwhile, four-star forward Jimmy Nichols, Jr., announced he will attend Providence and play for the Friars. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native was also being pursued by Miami, South Carolina, and Georgetown, among others.
WATCH: Conway forward @jimmynichols17 commits to @providencembb live on ABC 15. pic.twitter.com/IYiA0fyFWC— Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) September 5, 2017
Nichols, 6-7, was a state 5A All-Star at Conway High and had a good showing at the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp in June. He said he chose Providence because three seniors left, which will open the door for playing time as a freshman.
COMMITTED #GoFriars ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/D3CzrIBQP4— Jimmy Nichols Jr. (@jimmynichols17) September 5, 2017
Quickley said he plans to make his decision before the start of his senior season.
5-Star PG Immanuel Quickley Summer Mixtape! Top 3 Schools: Kansas, Kentucky & Miami | VIDEO: https://t.co/So9QUq08Bw pic.twitter.com/JxGGGtfykv— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 31, 2017
