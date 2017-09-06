Highly-touted point guard Immanuel Quickley, of Bel Air, Md., was scheduled to visit the University of Miami this weekend, but the trip was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Irma postpones top UM recruit visit

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 5:41 PM

Hurricane Irma spoiled the University of Miami basketball team’s plans this weekend. The Hurricanes were scheduled to host highly-touted recruit Immanuel Quickley for his official visit, but canceled due to the impending storm.

Quickley, a 6-3 point guard from Bel Air, Md., has narrowed his choices to Miami, Kansas and Kentucky. He visited Kansas on Sept. 1, and is scheduled to visit Kentucky on Sept. 15. It is unknown when he will visit UM.

Quickley is rated a Top 10 recruit overall by most experts, and a Top 5 point guard in the Class of 2018.

Meanwhile, four-star forward Jimmy Nichols, Jr., announced he will attend Providence and play for the Friars. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native was also being pursued by Miami, South Carolina, and Georgetown, among others.

Nichols, 6-7, was a state 5A All-Star at Conway High and had a good showing at the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp in June. He said he chose Providence because three seniors left, which will open the door for playing time as a freshman.

Quickley said he plans to make his decision before the start of his senior season.

