No bottled water in Miami-Dade? No problem, mayor says: Fill from the tap

Mayor of Miami says tap water is safe and good enough to drink Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, says if you are concerned about water open up your taps at home and fill up containers, "Miami-Dade water is safe". Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, says if you are concerned about water open up your taps at home and fill up containers, "Miami-Dade water is safe". Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

