Here are some of the best memes about Hurricane Irma

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 2:38 PM

While everyone waits for the inevitable chaos of Hurricane Irma, people are finding ways yo keep it lighthearted on social media, with — what else? — memes.

Scrolling around endlessly while waiting in line for gas, we found some amusing Tweets about Irma.

Caveat: We realize a storm of this magnitude (still a Cat 5) is no laughing matter but we can’t be freaking out 24/7, right?

When panic starts settling in, check out #irmageddon for more funny ones.

User Jadan shared a pic of a kid chewing, “Looking at all these #irma tweets trying to figure out if I'm going to die or not.”

Yes the path is frustratingly confusing, even for the nerdiest of weather geeks. So there were some puzzled storm watchers out there.

An individual calling himself @Trevor summed up our collective pain with a graphic next to a pic of Steve Carell screaming “Nooo!!!”

Then there are the inevitable jokesters who boast “My hurricane is bigger than yours.”

Our personal favorite? Florida: “Hey Texas, hold my beer,” retweeted by @State_ofFlorida.

We weren’t the only ones who thought Irma’s skinny avocado shaped path resembled Sponge Bob Square Pants character Squidward. Look closely.

H/T BarcaBoySebas

Don’t worry. All should be OK. And for God’s sake, stay away from posts like this one. It’s from a person with the Kings Hand handle — a meme of Jon Stewart, screaming “Oh my God. We’re all gonna die!”

Our personal fave, thanks to JohnnyIkon, has a Titanic reference. How many lifeboats are there, anyway?

