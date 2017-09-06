Here are some of the best memes about Hurricane Irma

While everyone waits for the inevitable chaos of Hurricane Irma, people are finding ways yo keep it lighthearted on social media, with — what else? — memes.
Scrolling around endlessly while waiting in line for gas, we found some amusing Tweets about Irma.
Caveat: We realize a storm of this magnitude (still a Cat 5) is no laughing matter but we can’t be freaking out 24/7, right?
When panic starts settling in, check out #irmageddon for more funny ones.
User Jadan shared a pic of a kid chewing, “Looking at all these #irma tweets trying to figure out if I'm going to die or not.”
Me looking at all these #irma tweets trying to figure out if I'm going to die or not pic.twitter.com/il3hLlTGFp— Jadan (@Jadanlynnn) September 6, 2017
Yes the path is frustratingly confusing, even for the nerdiest of weather geeks. So there were some puzzled storm watchers out there.
#HurricaneIrma #irma this is what I'm seein'.. pic.twitter.com/fIlLAFEUDa— southernwhoddey (@southernwhoddey) September 4, 2017
An individual calling himself @Trevor summed up our collective pain with a graphic next to a pic of Steve Carell screaming “Nooo!!!”
Hurricane #Irma, as a South Floridian pic.twitter.com/UIJ69phsOM— Trevor (@wildtrevor_) August 31, 2017
Then there are the inevitable jokesters who boast “My hurricane is bigger than yours.”
@HuricaneIrma @HurricaneJose17 @HuricanHarvey @USATODAY @StateOfTexas @State_ofFlorida#HoldMyBeer pic.twitter.com/BhHoFbZFF2— State Of Florida (@State_ofFlorida) September 6, 2017
Our personal favorite? Florida: “Hey Texas, hold my beer,” retweeted by @State_ofFlorida.
We weren’t the only ones who thought Irma’s skinny avocado shaped path resembled Sponge Bob Square Pants character Squidward. Look closely.
People in Florida: so are you sure that hurricane Irma is really gona hit us?— Sebby Seb⁶ (@BarcaBoySebas) September 6, 2017
Hurricane Irma: does this look like I'm sure to you... pic.twitter.com/a36v2Cyst1
H/T BarcaBoySebas
Don’t worry. All should be OK. And for God’s sake, stay away from posts like this one. It’s from a person with the Kings Hand handle — a meme of Jon Stewart, screaming “Oh my God. We’re all gonna die!”
#Irma pic.twitter.com/X823HWOVNd— King's Hand ✊ (@S3kr3tto) September 4, 2017
Our personal fave, thanks to JohnnyIkon, has a Titanic reference. How many lifeboats are there, anyway?
Ay please #Irmageddon pic.twitter.com/Iw484GslsO— Johnny Ikon (@JohnnyIkon) September 6, 2017
