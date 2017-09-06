Miami FC’s Mike Lahoud (in blue) and his teammates will take on the New York Cosmos Wednesday night, as scheduled.
Hurricane

Hurricane Irma doesn’t stop Miami FC

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 12:09 PM

Looking to take a break from Hurricane Irma preparations Wednesday night? The Miami FC game against the New York Cosmos will go on as scheduled, at 8 p.m. at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium.

The game is being billed as “College Night,’’ with $5 tickets for anyone with a valid college student ID.

Miami FC is in first place in the NASL standings, and leads the league with 44 goals scored and 18 goals allowed. Miami’s offense has gotten a boost from Jaime Chavez, who has scored four goals in the past four games.

That said, Wednesday night’s game will not be easy. New York has won five of the teams’ seven meetings, and won the past two games in Miami 2-0 and 2-1. The Cosmos were scheduled to travel from Miami to Puerto Rico to play Puerto Rico FC on Saturday, but that match was canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Tickets for Wednesday’s game are available at miamifc.com and at the gate.

Miami FC vs. New York Cosmos

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Where: FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium

Promotion: College Night, $5 ticket with college ID

TV/Radio: BeINSports, WQBA-1140 AM (Spanish)

Tickets: miamifc.com and at the gate

