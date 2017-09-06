If Friday was supposed to be your day in court, Irma got you a reprieve

State courts throughout Florida will be closed Friday as Hurricane Irma nears the state.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga signed an administrative order Wednesday — citing the safety of court visitors, staff and judges.
Labarga’s order affects all 20 judicial circuits and five district courts of appeal statewide, although courts in South Florida counties had already planned to be closed.
RELATED: “Here’s what’s closed, canceled or postponed because of Hurricane Irma”
Never miss a local story.
His order allows for the extension of court time limits that can’t be met because of the hurricane and of deadlines for certain individual cases. Judges can make exceptions “for emergency matters” and have “the authority and responsibility” to close courts and offices as needed, Labarga said.
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
Comments