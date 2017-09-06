Here’s where there’s gas along the highway for those evacuating from Hurricane Irma

More Videos

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic 0:13

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:12

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

Hurricane Irma enters western Atlantic Ocean before making landfall in the northern Leeward Islands 1:21

Hurricane Irma enters western Atlantic Ocean before making landfall in the northern Leeward Islands

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

  • Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

    The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers/McClatchy
The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Hurricane

Here’s where there’s gas along the highway for those evacuating from Hurricane Irma

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 9:42 AM

As Miami-Dade and Broward gas stations run dry Wednesday, people evacuating from Hurricane Irma will find gas while evacuating on Florida’s Turnpike or Interstate 75.

The gas stations on the turnpike service plazas in Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie say they have gas and don’t anticipate running out. The Port St. Lucie station limits each consumer to filling up the vehicle and one gas can.

Tolls were lifted on the turnpike and other highways on Tuesday.

Naples resident Brent Anderson, who drove home on Interstate 75 Tuesday and Wednesday, reported most gas stations still had fuel up in Lake City, Ocala and Punta Gorda. One station was out of regular, but had the two higher priced kinds of gasoline.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

View More Video