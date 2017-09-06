Here’s where there’s gas along the highway for those evacuating from Hurricane Irma

As Miami-Dade and Broward gas stations run dry Wednesday, people evacuating from Hurricane Irma will find gas while evacuating on Florida’s Turnpike or Interstate 75.

The gas stations on the turnpike service plazas in Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie say they have gas and don’t anticipate running out. The Port St. Lucie station limits each consumer to filling up the vehicle and one gas can.

Tolls were lifted on the turnpike and other highways on Tuesday.

Naples resident Brent Anderson, who drove home on Interstate 75 Tuesday and Wednesday, reported most gas stations still had fuel up in Lake City, Ocala and Punta Gorda. One station was out of regular, but had the two higher priced kinds of gasoline.