Tropical Storm Don to bring heavy rains to Windward Islands

Tropical Storm Don strengthened slightly overnight Tuesday on its westward trek toward the Windward Islands.
The compact storm, located 210 miles southeast of Barbados at 8 a.m. Tuesday, had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at about 18 mph, National Hurricane Center forecasters said. Tropical storm force winds extend just 35 miles from its center.
Don is expected to cross the Windward Islands later tonight, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of dangerous mudslides to the southern islands and Barbados.
As it enters the southeastern Caribbean, forecasters say the storm will encounter high upper winds expected to shred it by the end of the week.
But because it is so small, forecasters warned the storm could quickly undergo a change in intensity and become stronger, or just as easily weaken. Models disagree, making intensity predictions over the next day or so less certain, they said.
The fourth named storm of the season did not take long to draw the attention of the Twittersphere, which began cranking out jokes about one of its most high profile users, President Donald Trump. Political commentator Ana Navarro called the storm a “lot of hot air, going around in circles” while others posted pictures of the president’s windblown hair.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Bonaire.
Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a second tropical wave several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands off the African coast. The system could pick up intensity, although at this point forecasters are putting the odds of a cyclone forming at just 40 percent over the next five days.
