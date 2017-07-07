Atlantic tropical depression expected to fizzle Friday

A weak tropical depression limping toward the Caribbean will likely fall apart by late Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
In their 11 a.m. advisory Friday, forecasters said dry air, combined with a quick forward speed of 21 mph, are expected to weaken the depression as it rolls westward. The depression, located about 690 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has sustained winds reaching 30 mph.
Since it formed earlier in the weak, the depression has wrestled with dry Saharan air that has mostly prevented it from intensifying. Forecasters had earlier expected it to encounter hurricane smothering wind shear, but said Friday continued dry air will likely lead to its demise.
Strong July trade winds will continue to propel the system westward over the weekend. The National Weather Service’s Miami office is calling for scattered showers today. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely along the east coast Friday afternoon before they move inland.
Over the next week, weather forecasters say thunderstorms with lightening and gusty winds are likely each afternoon and evening, particularly inland. Temperatures will hover in the high 80s and low 90s, but humidity will make it feel closer to the 100s, especially in the interior part of the peninsula.
