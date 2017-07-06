Tropical depression in Atlantic not expected to last

A weak tropical depression that was rolling westward at nearly the same speed as its top winds is likely to fizzle over the next few days, hurricane center forecasters said Thursday evening.
In their 5 p.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the storm located just over 1,100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles was slowly being gobbled up by dry Saharan air, threatening its survival. The depression had picked up forward speed, moving west at 23 mph. With sustained winds of just 30 mph, forecasters said it would be difficult for the depression to maintain its strength amid the competing winds.
Tropical Depression 4 is beginning to decouple from convection; looking like dry air and shear is now impacting the depression. pic.twitter.com/8AmVdJbBrL— Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) July 6, 2017
Over the next 36 hours, as it encounters increasing wind shear, the depression will likely begin to fall apart, forecasters said. It’s also likely the circulation of the depression could completely fall apart at any time, reducing it to a tropical wave, they said.
Over the weekend, increasing moisture from the tropics will likely deliver numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly inland and on the Gulf coast, according to the Miami National Weather Service. Increased rip currents are expected along the Atlantic coast, with heat indices soaring into the 100s in the afternoons.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments