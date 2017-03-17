Want to know what makes hurricanes tick? Come to Sweetwater

Want to know what made Hurricane Matthew a powerful Cat 5 storm or why Joaquin surged in intensity as it snaked through the Caribbean in 2015?
Come to the National Hurricane Center Saturday.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the center where the nation keeps an eye on powerful storms will throw open the doors to its Sweetwater headquarters at 11691 SW 17th Street next to Florida International University’s main campus. Forecasters will be on hand to answer questions and join tours of the building. The staff also plans to launch a weather balloon and raffle off a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio.
For more information, contact Robert.Molleda@noaa.gov.
Comments