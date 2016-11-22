Hurricane

November 22, 2016 1:09 PM

Tropical Storm Otto likely to become a hurricane off Central American coast

An unseasonably late hurricane may be brewing off the coast of Central America.

On Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters warned that Tropical Storm Otto will likely intensify to a Cat 1 hurricane by Thursday as it nears Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Tuesday morning, the storm had stalled over warm Caribbean waters about 245 miles east of Costa Rica, with sustained winds reaching 70 mph.

Forecasters expect Otto to continue strengthening and resume pushing west later Tuesday. A hurricane hunter plane investigating the storm Tuesday morning found the storm had become better organized and faced little resistance from wind shear.

Otto will likely make landfall on the Central American coast Thursday as a Cat 1 storm, forecasters said. Costa Rican and Nicaraguan governments have both issued hurricane watches. A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of the west coast of Panama.

